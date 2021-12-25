Ludhiana blast: Had it gone as per plan, effect would have been devastating

New Delhi, Dec 25: A preliminary analysis conducted by the National Security Guards post the Ludhiana Court complex blast has revealed that had all gone as per plan, the effects would have been devastating.

The suspect was identified as a Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi. He was dismissed from service in 2019 for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. He was posted as the head constable at a police station in Khanna at the time of him being dismissed. The drug peddling case was investigated by the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force.

The former cop had spent 25 months in jail before getting bail on September 8. The hearing in the case was scheduled to be held on Friday, but the matter was adjourned to February 2022.

The National Security Guards have found that the explosives were very powerful. The agency also learnt that the bomb exploded accidentally when it was being assembled. Investigations found aluminium and plastic shrapnels in the body of the deceased and the nature of the explosives clearly indicated that had the explosion taken place as planned, it would have had a devastating effect.

The NSG could take more time for a detailed analysis. Due to the blast, a water pipe burst and washed away the explosive material. The traces are still being picked up by the forensic team. Once this is complete, a clearer picture would emerge, an officer told OneIndia.

Gaggi was assembling the bomb in the toilet when it accidentally exploded. It appears he had intended to place it at a more strategic location with more crowd so that the explosion would have a huge impact. Preliminary analysis also shows that the suspects intention was not to blow himself up, but to place the bomb and get out of the premises. The bomb was meant to be triggered by a mobile phone.

