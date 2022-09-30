Lt Gen Anil Chauhan to take charge as India’s second CDS today

Centre amends rules for appointment of next Chief of Defence Staff: Details here

New Delhi, Sep 30: Anil Chauhan will take over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff on Friday, returning to active service in the rank of full General and with four stars at the CDS Headquarters.

A CDS becomes important to speed up the theaterisation drive which would boost the synergy among the Indian Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Chauhan also authored a book named Aftermath of a Nuclear Attack which was published in 2010.

Chauhan went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

Chauhan is said to be close to Rawat who held him in high esteem and valued his expertise.

The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021.

Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.

For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 0:23 [IST]