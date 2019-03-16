  • search
    LS polls: MDMK names Ganeshamurthi as candidate for Erode

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Mar 16: DMK's ally MDMK on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

    Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period.

    STalin

    "Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," MDMK founder Vaiko said in a statement here.

    MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time.

    Meanwhile, an AIADMK delegation led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday called on DMDK founder Vijayakanth at his residence here, the party said.

    AIADMK has struck a poll pact with the Vijayakanth-led party for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, and DMDK has been allotted four seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

    According to a DMDK release, Palaniswami met Vijayakanth on a "courtesy call," and enquired about his well-being. Vijayakanth had recently undergone medical treatment in the US.

    The AIADMK delegation comprised Ministers C Sreenivasan, Sellur K Raju, C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur Raju among others. Palaniswami is the AIADMK Joint Coordinator.

    The two parties had struck their poll pact on Sunday after days of discussions.

    Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

    PTI

