LPG price hiked: To cost Rs 15 more per cylinder

    New Delhi, Oct 06: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

    Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

    Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

    Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

    Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

    Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
