Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices reduced: Here is how much it costs in your city

From Nov 1, you will need OTP for home delivery of LPG cylinder

LPG Price Hike: Price of cooking gas cylinder shoot up by Rs 25, to cost Rs 794 in Delhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 25: The price of the LPG cylinder has increased in the national capital by Rs 25 per cylinder from today. This is the third hike in February, which takes the cumulative hike to Rs 100 per cylinder in a month.

From today (February 25), a domestic gas cylinder will now cost Rs 794 in the national capital. A 14.2 Kg gas cylinder cost Rs 769 in Delhi earlier.

Earlier, it was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (cost: Rs 719) and then on February 14 by Rs 50 (cost: Rs 769). Since December cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.

Fuel price hike: Mayawati attacks Centre over rising fuel, LPG prices

In India, the state-run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinder which is revised on a monthly basis. It is highly affected by international fuels rates.

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies. It used to be revised on a monthly basis until November 2020. However, in December, the OMCs hiked the price twice. The LPG price depends on factors such as international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates. The prices keep going up or down based on these factors.