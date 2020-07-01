LPG cylinder price hiked: Check latest rates

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Prices of LPG cylinders were marginally raised by Re 1 to Rs 4.5 by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC). This is the second consecutive monthly hike in non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder rates after a sharp reduction in the month of May.

Indian Oil's non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder, Indane, will cost Rs 594 in both Delhi and Mumbai from today. While the rate has been hiked by just Re 1 in Delhi, the price hike in Mumbai is Rs 3.5 a cylinder.

Cities Prices with effect from 1 July 2020 (Rs) Previous price (Rs) Change (Rs) Delhi 594 593 1 Kolkata 620.5 616 4.5 Mumbai 594 590.5 3.5 Chennai 610.5 606.5 4

The hike comes after the international oil prices have largely stabilised as fuel demand recovered from lows seen in April and early May due to the lockdown measures across the world, to curb the coronavirus pandemic.