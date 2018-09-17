Lots of seat swapping likely in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Sep 17: Seat arrangement among different alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is almost finalised with Janata Dal (United) to get 13 seats in Bihar, one in Jharkhand and one likely in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is likely to contest two less than its total sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha in the state while LJP will contest five seats and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of Upendra Kushwaha will have to compromise with two seats. But lots of swap of seats will happen to accommodate JD (U) leaders.

Sources confirmed that besides number of seats, there is a possibility of lots of seat swapping in the state. Buxer seat held by the BJP might go to Prashant Kishore of the JD (U) which has mostly been held by a Brahmin candidate, Dharbhanga too will go to JD (U) from where Sanjay Jha of the same party and Munger Lok Sabha seat held by LJP's Veena Devi might go to Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lallan Singh. JD (U) is also looking for one seat for its general secretary K C Tyagi.

The BJP might not give tickets to Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad, Begu Sarai MP Bhola Singh, Seohar MP Rama Devi, Ara MP R K Singh, Poorvi Champaran MP Radha Mohan Singh and Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rydy. There is also the age factor with Madhubani MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav but if he is denied his son of the family member will be given the ticket due to the caste factor.

LJP will get five seats that contested on seven sets earlier and the LJP contested seven seats and it has six member in Parliament. Sources said that party's Munger MP Veena Devi is in touch with the Congress and she might join the Congress.

Similarly, Vaishali MP Rama Kishor Singh will be contesting as Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Seohar. There should not be any problem if the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party is given two seats depending upon the seat of Jehanabad held by Arun Kumar who supports the BJP but fallen apart from the Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha. But if chooses to part ways seats will be divided between the BJP and JD (U).