    Losing BJP's conspiracy: Akhilesh Yadav alleges chopper stopped in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as the key challenger in Uttar Pradesh, alleged he was not being allowed to fly out of Delhi to Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

    Representational Image

    "My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi and is not being allowed to fly to Muzaffarnagar. No reason has been provided for doing so...whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

    "This is a desperate conspiracy by the losing BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. People understand everything..." he added.

    Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

    The SP has emerged as the major contender to power, and the Congress is under pressure to come up with better numbers, now that the campaign is under the direct charge of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    The BJP had registered a landslide victory in 2017 assembly polls winning 312 seats on its own, and 325 if the those won by the allies are also counted.

    Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was a distant second then at 49. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats. Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine, two more than the Congress tally.

    Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

