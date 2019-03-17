YSR Congress party announces list of candidates for LS, assembly polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: YSR Congress party on Sunday announced the list of candidates for all 175 Lok Sabha elections 2019 and assembly elections. The party announced the names of candidates who will be contesting from nine seats of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

In its first list, YSR Congress Party president Jaganmohan Reddy retained two of the sitting MPs - PV Midun Reddy from Rajampet and YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa.

The other candidates are Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool constituency, Reddppa from Chittor, Madhavi from Araku, Anuradha from Amalapuram, Talari Rangaiah from Anathapur, Nandigam Suresh from Bapatla, Gorantla Madav from Hindupuram.

The party had earlier released first list of nine candidates for the April 11 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Only two old faces were found in the list of nine candidates announced late tonight as the YSRC chose fresh nominees for the Lok Sabha election.

A former inspector of police Gorantla Madhav, who had a feud with Anantapuramu MP JC Diwakar Reddy while in service, was named as YSRC candidate for the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat.

YS Avinash Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy, who quit as MPs in June last protesting the denial of Special Category Status to AP, have been renominated from Kadapa and Rajampet respectively.

The other candidates are Madhavi (Araku-ST), Anuradha (Amalapuram-SC), Talari Rangaiah (Anantapuramu), Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla-SC), Sanjeev Kumar (Kurnool) and Reddappa (Chittoor-SC).

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party announced the candidature of economist Pentapati Pulla Rao for the Eluru Lok Sabha seat. "We have chosen Dr Rao as our candidate impressed by his fight for the cause of tribals and environment protection.