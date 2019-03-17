  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    YSR Congress party announces list of candidates for LS, assembly polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: YSR Congress party on Sunday announced the list of candidates for all 175 Lok Sabha elections 2019 and assembly elections. The party announced the names of candidates who will be contesting from nine seats of the total 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: YSR Congress party announces list of 25 candidates
    Image Courtesy: @YSRCParty

    In its first list, YSR Congress Party president Jaganmohan Reddy retained two of the sitting MPs - PV Midun Reddy from Rajampet and YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa.

    The other candidates are Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool constituency, Reddppa from Chittor, Madhavi from Araku, Anuradha from Amalapuram, Talari Rangaiah from Anathapur, Nandigam Suresh from Bapatla, Gorantla Madav from Hindupuram.

    The party had earlier released first list of nine candidates for the April 11 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Only two old faces were found in the list of nine candidates announced late tonight as the YSRC chose fresh nominees for the Lok Sabha election.

    A former inspector of police Gorantla Madhav, who had a feud with Anantapuramu MP JC Diwakar Reddy while in service, was named as YSRC candidate for the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat.

    YS Avinash Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy, who quit as MPs in June last protesting the denial of Special Category Status to AP, have been renominated from Kadapa and Rajampet respectively.

    The other candidates are Madhavi (Araku-ST), Anuradha (Amalapuram-SC), Talari Rangaiah (Anantapuramu), Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla-SC), Sanjeev Kumar (Kurnool) and Reddappa (Chittoor-SC).

    Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party announced the candidature of economist Pentapati Pulla Rao for the Eluru Lok Sabha seat. "We have chosen Dr Rao as our candidate impressed by his fight for the cause of tribals and environment protection.

    More ysr congress party NewsView All

    Read more about:

    ysr congress party jagan mohan reddy andhra pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue