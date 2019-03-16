Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Naidu takes lead to galvanise opposition days ahead of result

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 19: Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre. He reached Lucknow after meetings in New Delhi with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav. The Telugu Desam Party chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Uttarakhand today with a visit to Kedarnath shrine. The prime minister is also expected to offer prayers at Badrinath tomorrow before returning to Delhi in the afternoon. The prime minister's visit to the holy shrine came a day before the last phase of the marathon Lok Sabha elections.

Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies, including Varanasi, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections and the results will be announced four days later, on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to Parliament from Himachal Pradesh where polling will be held Sunday, the last phase of voting in the 2019 elections. Among the 45 candidates is Congress nominee from Mandi, Aashray Sharma, whose father had to sacrifice his berth in the state's BJP government. There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state. A direct contest is expected between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won all four seats in 2014. The BJP has fielded the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor in Kangra after dropping sitting MP Shanta Kumar. Kangra's Congress MLA Pawan Kajal is contesting against him. In Hamirpur, three-time MP and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur is in the fray on a BJP ticket. He faces Sri Naina Devi's Congress MLA Ram Lal Thakur. BJP's Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap is contesting against Solan Congress MLA Dhani Ram Shandil for the Shimla (SC) parliamentary seat. Aashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Union Telecom minister Sukh Ram, is contesting against BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma in Mandi. His father Anil Sharma had to resign from the state cabinet after he decided to contest on the Congress ticket. Anil Sharma's resignation followed an awkward phase during which the minister refused to campaign for his own party's candidate in Mandi, insisting that he would not takes sides. The Congress Saturday asked the EC not to grant Prime Minister Narendra Modi permission to travel with his motorcade here on polling day as this would amount to a roadshow, a "violation" of the poll code. In a letter to the Election Commission and the local poll authority, the party's district unit said in such a situation its own candidate would also be forced to move about in a cavalcade which could lead to "unnecessary confrontation". Modi, who is seeking reelection from Varanasi constituency, is expected to spend at least a part of the day in Badrinath. The Congress said it had learnt that the prime minister would stay in Varanasi on Sunday and his movement might even affect traffic, which would cause hindrance to voters trying to reach polling booths. It said that even if his cavalcade moved without affecting or halting traffic, it would still seem like he was holding a roadshow and asked the poll body not to grant him permission for it. "This decision at this juncture is necessitated due to the indifferent attitude of the BJP towards us, its coalition partner in Manipur and also in the State of Nagaland. Further implementation of this decision will be finalised after the Election process," tweets former Manipur CM TR Zeliang. Achumbemo Kikon, Naga People's Front (NPF) Spokesperson tells ANI,"We had a long meeting at NPF central office in Kohima and decided to withdraw support in principle from the BJP led Manipur government." Uttarakhand Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against PM Modi's tour to Kedarnath and Badrinath. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written to CEC Sunil Arora saying that the violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata roadshow was deliberate as Section 144 had been withdrawn. "The roadshow was itself a deliberate, intentional and a criminal conspiracy to vandalize the culture and heritage of Kolkata and West Bengal and also to defame the West Bengal Government and its people," the letter reads. She has also urged the EC to complete the elections without "government interference". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) writes to CEO Lucknow against BSP chief Mayawati for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct. The BJP alleges that Mayawati posted tweets to influence voters after campaigning hours ended for the 7th phase of general elections, say reports. West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Sunil Arora, states, "ensure that Lok Sabha election in the state is completed peacefully, impartially &without any undue interference of the central govt and without any intervention by the ruling party at the centre."(file pic) pic.twitter.com/6Bwi4iBE5S — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Sunil Arora: Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu meets BSP Chief Mayawati in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/MQ5xlNUW4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2019 Chandrababu Naidu meets BSP Chief Mayawati: Opposition leaders on Saturday took swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions at a press conference on Friday and diverting them to BJP chief Amit Shah. Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture of three wise monkeys covering their eyes, ears and mouth with their hands. “Development is asking: Did you see the Prime Minister's first press conference. It looks like the last episode of 'Mann ki Baat' has been telecast on Television instead of the Radio. “Poor mediapersons kept sitting with their questions as the 'disciplined soldier' maintained silence,” he said on Twitter. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to say, “Amit Shah doesn't forget to thank the embedded BJP workers disguised as journalists.” He tagged along a news report quoting Amit Shah as saying that “even journalists joined the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign”. Questioning the Prime Minister for his "silence" at the press conference, CPI leader D Raja said, “What was in the press conference? The Prime Minister should have answered the pointed question posed to him on the Rafale issue.” “The allegations were squarely on the Prime Minister and he should have responded to the question. It seems they are hiding something,” he said. TMC moves EC against Mukul Roy accusing him of being a "non-voter from West Bengal". The party has asked the poll panel to restrict Roy's movement in the nine constituencies voting tomorrow on grounds that his staying back in the state itself in is a violation of the poll code, say reports. Himachal Pradesh: 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi from Kalpa, who cast the first vote in the 1951 general elections, is all set to vote again in #LokSabhaElections2019 tomorrow. DC Kinnaur says,"We will bring him to the polling booth with full respect&help him exercise his franchise" pic.twitter.com/VSd7qTKM0A — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 Oldest voter: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/KbiDTqtwwE — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 PM Modi meditating near Kedarnath shrine: Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked around 2 Kms to reach the cave, where he will meditate. On request of media, he allowed cameras to get initial visuals. The PM will begin his meditation in a few hours, which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave, said reports while quoting sources. A day before the last phase of polling, leaders of opposition parties have stepped up efforts to cobble up a coalition for the formation of the next government, with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meeting Congress and CPI leaders in Delhi. YSR Congress has written to the Election Commission of India to deploy additional central forces on May 23 in Andhra Pradesh during counting of votes and action against Chittoor district Collector and Rapthadu Returning Officer for allegedly supporting TDP during the poll process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. The prestigious Jadavpur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal has never blessed a political party for a third consecutive term. Can the Trinamool Congress buck the trend? As this question was posed to an elderly TMC worker, his mind flashed back to 1984 - when a young woman leader defeated an erudite lawyer and Communist leader. Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national general secretary K C Tyagi on Saturday said "Opposition parties have no common agenda, they should wait till May 23" as he commented on the Opposition meeting that will reportedly take place on May 23, when Lok Sabha election results will be announced. He added, "We think BJD, KCR and YSR can be our possible allies given their opposition to Congress party." Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar in Delhi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vGBXbInO9P — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar in Delhi, earlier today. A clash of titans is on the cards in Patna Sahib where Shatrughan Sinha is seeking to retain the seat for a third consecutive term, this time on a Congress ticket, surmounting a formidable challenge posed by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Altogether 18 candidates are in the fray for the constituency, which covers the entire Patna city and a part of the outskirts, though the contest is being viewed as essentially a straight one between the actor-turned-politician and Prasad. CEC Sunil Arora: But the same largely remained within confines of ECI after demission of office unless appearing much later in a book written by the concerned ECs/CECs. I personally never shied away from a public debate whenever required but there is time for everything. CEC Sunil Arora issues statement on EC Ashok Lavasa's purported letter to him: The 3 members of EC are not expected to be template or clones of each other, there have been so many times in the past when there has been a vast diversion of views as it can, and should be. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation met Election Commission on Saturday over EVM issue. Addressing media after the meeting, Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "What is the EC doing? What is happening with the EVMs." He added: "Election Commission's credibility is under the scanner once again. Questions are being raised on the functioning of the Election Commission." NCP chief Sharad Pawar will arrive in Delhi today. Sharad Pawar will be meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Delhi in Friday is pushing for an Opposition meet in Delhi to cobble together a non-BJP front. Spearheading the attempt to created a united front, Naidu is also in touch with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the phone. Kailash Satyarthi hits at BJP government over SAdhvi Pragya's candidature. Majestic mountains! Clicked these pictures while on the way to Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Jpcq6n52sr — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019 PM Modi tweets out pictures of his view of the mountains on way to Kedarnath. Don't know what is he trying to say. Everyone has the right to vote for whichever party he/she wants. People of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model: Sheila Dikshit on Delhi CM's reported remark 'Muslim votes shifted to Congress in Delhi at last moment'. The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for allegedly violating of the model code of conduct. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews redevelopment projects in Kedarnath. Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda along with his family members, including Karnataka CM and his son HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Tirumala and took blessings of Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of the former's 87th birthday. BJP chief Amit Shah arrived at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday. He will likely offer prayers ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held tomorrow. We are with Congress, I don't want to speak anything more. On 23rd results will come, clear picture will be known to the entire country & what further development takes place, says H D Deve Gowda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Lucknow today. The Income Tax Department briefly stopped a sitting MP from Tamil Nadu at the airport here as he was carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash, officials said. He was allowed to go after questioning. His visit to Kedarnath shrine comes a day before 59 parliamentary constituencies, including Varanasi, goes to the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kedarnath, he will offer prayers at Kedarnath temple shortly. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sJJwfUoMPd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kedarnath, he will offer prayers at Kedarnath temple shortly. As the campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 came to a close Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand beginning Saturday, during his two-day visit to the holy shrines.