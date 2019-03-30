Lok Sabha Election 2019: Campaign trail in pics

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Modi hit out at Congress once again, repeated corruption claim. "In the name of running a newspaper, the Opposition's leaders have been looting the government. Here, local Opposition leaders steal from the plates of the poor, inspired by their leaders in Delhi. These are the very leaders who hit out at the Chowkidar. They think neither of you, nor of the youth," Modi said in Arunachal.

PM Modi, in his yesterday's campaign in Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scathed attacks on Opposition parties and said that it is now time to give a befitting reply to people who insult the capabilities of our scientists and armed forces.

Days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, two of India's biggest parties - Congress and BJP - will organise multiple rallies and road shows today.

Before filing his nomination, Shah held a four-km road-show in Ahmedabad from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and top leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan were present during Shah's filing of nomination.

Amit Shah in Gandhinagar BJP President Amit Shah, who is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, filed his nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was present at the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'in Ahmedabad, organised ahead of the party president's filing of nomination. PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting for election campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Friday, March 29, 2019. Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes a lunch break after addressing party's 'Parivartan Yatra', an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnal, Friday, March 29, 2019. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets her supporters during a roadshow on the last day of her 3-day campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya, Friday, March 29, 2019. Awareness camp on EVM An awareness camp on EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) being carried out for the voters ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in Guwahati, Friday, March 29, 2019. Congress candidates Congress party parliamentary candidates Suresh Routray, Rashmi Mohapatra and Congress supported MP candidate from CPIM Janardan Pati arrive to file their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhubaneswar, Friday, March 29, 2018. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's interaction Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with villagers on her three-day campaigning ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya, Friday, March 29, 2019. Police Riot Control Police Riot Control Rehearsal underway after route march in the city area for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Karad, Friday, March 29, 2019. (PTI Photos)