YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni as Dy CMs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Charanjit Singh Chani took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab. He is the first Dalit to hold this post in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers on Monday.

    LIVE: Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:28 PM, 20 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly-appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
    12:04 PM, 20 Sep
    Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers on Monday.
    12:02 PM, 20 Sep
    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called on President Ram Nath Kovind today: Rashtrapati Bhavan
    11:48 AM, 20 Sep
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the new Punjab CM
    11:36 AM, 20 Sep
    Rahul Gandhi outside Punjab Raj Bhawan
    11:35 AM, 20 Sep
    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office to Congress leader Sukhjinder S Randhawa. He is taking oath as a minister.
    11:35 AM, 20 Sep
    Congress leader OP Soni takes oath as Punjab minister
    11:24 AM, 20 Sep
    Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan
    11:24 AM, 20 Sep
    Charanjit Channi has arrived at Raj Bhavan to take oath as the Punjab Chief Minister.
    11:23 AM, 20 Sep
    Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be deputy CMs, says Pawan Bansal
    11:23 AM, 20 Sep
    If appointment of Channi as Punjab CM done only to hold the seat for Sidhu, then it's a huge insult of dalits, says BJP's Amit Malviya.
    11:23 AM, 20 Sep
    Only a small number of selected guests invited for swearing-in ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM
    10:10 AM, 20 Sep
    Earlier in the day, Punjab CM designate Charanjeet Channi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib. He will take oath at 11 am today.
    10:10 AM, 20 Sep
    Punjab likely to get two Deputy CMs
    Sukhjinder Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra have been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of the Punjab government, sources said on Monday morning. The two will take oath at 11 am along with Charanjit Singh Chani.
    10:09 AM, 20 Sep
    Who is Charanjit Singh Channi?
    He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.
    10:09 AM, 20 Sep
    Punjab CM designate Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Captain Amarinder Singh before the swearing-in ceremony. Channi will take oath at 11 am today.
    10:08 AM, 20 Sep
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM in Chandigarh today.
    10:08 AM, 20 Sep
    Former state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar attacked Harish Rawat's comments regarding Punjab assembly polls.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    The opposition BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the Shiromani Akali Dal -- which is fighting the polls in alliance with the BSP -- had said that its deputy CM would be from that community.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from that community.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    The 58-year-old three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district had joined the Congress in 2012 and was holding the portfolios of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    Channi, 49, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. He will take oath Monday morning.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunday evening met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government. He will take oath at 11 am on Monday.
    10:02 AM, 20 Sep
    Channi was selected to be the state's chief minister just a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.
    10:01 AM, 20 Sep
    The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 19 announced 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi as the leader of Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP), who would be State’s next Chief Minister.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    Charanjit Singh Channi punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X