Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni as Dy CMs
New Delhi, Sep 20: Charanjit Singh Chani took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab. He is the first Dalit to hold this post in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers on Monday.
Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021
#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the new Punjab CM#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/QSl0QY9jI8— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office to Congress leader Sukhjinder S Randhawa. He is taking oath as a minister. pic.twitter.com/WLHMMGquKa— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021
On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position.— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021