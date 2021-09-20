Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni as Dy CMs

Who is Charanjit Singh Channi?

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.