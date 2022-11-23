YouTube
    Little girl singing bhajan goes viral | Watch her cute video

    New Delhi, Nov 23: A young girl is winning hearts on the internet with her video which shows her singing a bhajan.

    The video, shared on the social media platform Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab, shows the little girl singing bhajan at a religious gathering, while still wearing her school uniform.

    Little girl singing bhajan goes viral | Watch her cute video
    Image Screen grab from twitter video(@Gulzar_sahab)

    Interestingly, the girl remembered the whole verse by heart and in a rather cute gesture, elder women in the gathering often stopped singing so that she could take the lead.

    You can watch the video here:

    The video is being liked by the netizens a lot and the video has so far garnered around 20 thousand views and 15 hundred plus likes.

    Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viralInstant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

    Several twitterati also praised the girl and her talents.

    One of the users wrote, "Beautifully sang."

    Another user wrote, "Really adorable."

    The third user wrote, "So cute."

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
    X