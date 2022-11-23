Little girl singing bhajan goes viral | Watch her cute video

Pregnant street dog beaten to death by Delhi students in viral video

New Delhi, Nov 23: A young girl is winning hearts on the internet with her video which shows her singing a bhajan.

The video, shared on the social media platform Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab, shows the little girl singing bhajan at a religious gathering, while still wearing her school uniform.

Interestingly, the girl remembered the whole verse by heart and in a rather cute gesture, elder women in the gathering often stopped singing so that she could take the lead.

You can watch the video here:

The video is being liked by the netizens a lot and the video has so far garnered around 20 thousand views and 15 hundred plus likes.

Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

Several twitterati also praised the girl and her talents.

One of the users wrote, "Beautifully sang."

Beautifully sang 👌👌👌🥰 🥰 — Nomita Chakraborty (@NomitaChakrabor) November 22, 2022

Another user wrote, "Really adorable."

Really adorable 🥰😍 — संजय उवाच् :😇 (@sanjay_uvachh) November 22, 2022

The third user wrote, "So cute."

So cute 🥰 — Rupanshi Verma O+ (@verma_rupanshi) November 22, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16:33 [IST]