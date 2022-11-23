Little girl singing bhajan goes viral | Watch her cute video
New Delhi, Nov 23: A young girl is winning hearts on the internet with her video which shows her singing a bhajan.
The video, shared on the social media platform Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab, shows the little girl singing bhajan at a religious gathering, while still wearing her school uniform.
Interestingly, the girl remembered the whole verse by heart and in a rather cute gesture, elder women in the gathering often stopped singing so that she could take the lead.
You can watch the video here:
Cutest Bhajan ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/zVTh6G0TJ4— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 22, 2022
The video is being liked by the netizens a lot and the video has so far garnered around 20 thousand views and 15 hundred plus likes.
Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral
Several twitterati also praised the girl and her talents.
One of the users wrote, "Beautifully sang."
Beautifully sang 👌👌👌🥰 🥰— Nomita Chakraborty (@NomitaChakrabor) November 22, 2022
Another user wrote, "Really adorable."
Really adorable 🥰😍— संजय उवाच् :😇 (@sanjay_uvachh) November 22, 2022
The third user wrote, "So cute."
So cute 🥰— Rupanshi Verma O+ (@verma_rupanshi) November 22, 2022