YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines: Kerala Health Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23: The list of those who succumbed to COVID-19 was being updated based on the new guidelines of the Centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

    List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centres guidelines: Kerala Health Minister

    The minister, speaking to reporters after visiting the new ICUs at the Government Medical College here, also said that even the state's guidelines would be updated as per the Centre's norms and the finalised version would be ready in a few days.

    She said that the new guidelines would cover various aspects, including considering deaths 30 days after turning negative as a COVID fatality.

    Covid-19 vaccine certification for travel must meet 'minimum criteria’, says UK Covid-19 vaccine certification for travel must meet 'minimum criteria’, says UK

    A comprehensive list will be published in this regard, she added. Besides that the Health department will also be looking into the number of COVID deaths reported in the state and is taking steps to rectify the same, she said, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the complaints and grievances it has received on this issue.

    She said the state government was of the view that all those who have suffered loss of loved ones due to the pandemic should get some relief and will do everything possible to ensure the same.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X