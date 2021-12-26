List of countries inoculating covid vaccine for children aged 15-18

PM Modi announces vaccines for 15-18, precaution dose for Covid warriors: What next for India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: As the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron has sent alarm all across the world, India on Saturday joined the list of countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children.

In his key address on Sturday, PM Modi announced that from 3rd January 2022, Monday, vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years.

The prime minister said that the move is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school going children.

He urged the people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

The Prime Minister said that the global experience of fighting the pandemic has told that following all guidelines is the biggest weapons in the fight against Corona. Second weapon is vaccination.

As Omicron grips the world here a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group:

Zimbabwe



In November, Zimbabwe's allowed the use of China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. "All the provinces, secondary schools, colleges, universities and vaccination centres are hereby required to commence the vaccination campaign of this age group with immediate effect," an official statement said.

Egypt

Egypt is administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 15-18 since November. Weeks later, the country lowered the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, from 15 to 12.

Vietnam

Vietnam approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 17 years old, with older teens in more populated cities receiving priority for the first doses. There are about 14 million Vietnamese children in that age range.

Mexico

Mexico has decided to vaccinate 15-year-olds. A Reuters report said, the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17.

US Covid-19 Booster

In US, Everyone ages 16 years and older can get a booster shot. Teens ages 16 to 17 years old can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary series.

China

China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years.

In Asia-Pacific regoin, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia are planning to vaccine children, while countries like Indonesia South Korea, Australia and the Philippines are vaccinating children 12 and above.