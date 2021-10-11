YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of bank holidays this week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The festive season is upon us and this means that banks will be shut due to holidays. In case you have some important bank work between October 11 and October 17, then you can expect some disruptions.

    List of bank holidays this week
    Representational Image

    The bank holidays can vary from state to state. Before you head out to the bank, it would be better to check on the holiday list. In October banks will remain shut for 21 days according to the Reserve Bank of India. The holidays categorised by the RBI are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

    List of bank holidays this week:

    • October 12- Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) -Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata
    • October 13- Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) - Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi
    • October 14- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja- Banks closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

    More BANKS News  

    Read more about:

    banks holidays

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X