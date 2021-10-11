List of bank holidays this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: The festive season is upon us and this means that banks will be shut due to holidays. In case you have some important bank work between October 11 and October 17, then you can expect some disruptions.

The bank holidays can vary from state to state. Before you head out to the bank, it would be better to check on the holiday list. In October banks will remain shut for 21 days according to the Reserve Bank of India. The holidays categorised by the RBI are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

List of bank holidays this week:

October 12- Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) -Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata

October 13- Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) - Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October 14- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja- Banks closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 13:54 [IST]