Linking of Aadhaar with PAN: CBDT extends date till 30th June, 2018

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card till 30th June 2018.

The Supreme Court ordered for the extension of the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar.

Earlier, in view of the difficulties faced by some of the taxpayers in the process, the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN was initially extended till 31st March 2018 which was further extended up to 31st December 2017.

It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 30.06.2018.

The ministry stated that under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from 01.07.2017, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN).

