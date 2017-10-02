Linking Aadhaar with bank account will be mandatory. It is also now mandatory for filing of income tax return and applying for a PAN. The government has also announced the deadline for linking existing bank accounts with Aadhaar. Failing to link your Aadhaar card with your bank account by December 31 this year may even make your account inoperable.

The government has made quoting of the biometric identity number - Aadhaar - mandatory for opening of bank accounts as well as for financial transactions of Rs 50,000 and above.

Linking Aadhaar with bank account: FAQ

By verifying your bank account with Aadhaar, you are adding an additional layer of security. Your bank account information is never transferred to Aadhaar/UIDAI by your bank," the UIDAI said.

"As per the amended PML rules, it is mandatory to verify all bank account with Aadhaar by December 31, 2017. To do so, you may please visit your bank's home branch at the earliest. Please do not give your Aadhaar details on phone to any unauthorised person/agency."

Ensure that you delete the local copy of your Aadhaar

You should not share your Aadhaar OTP with any agency, individual, or entity to avoid its misuse.

