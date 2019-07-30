Lie low, don’t indulge in direct attacks: ISI has a word of advise for its terrorists in Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: With terror groups facing severe losses in the Kashmir Valley, they have now adopted a new strategy.

Terror groups have been told to lie low and not indulge in direct attacks. While continuing to keep the Valley on the boil, the intention is to maintain a low profile so that they do not come under the radar of the security forces.

This strategy came to light following the killing of a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, Munna Bhai. He was killed in an encounter at Shopian district. An associate of his his Zeenat-ul-Islam too was killed in the same operation.

Officials tell OneIndia that the duo have been in the Valley for long. They never indulged in fedayeen strikes. Instead, they carried out bomb blasts and even were imparting training to several locals.

This was a clear indicator that they were not indulging in direct attacks as a result of which they managed to maintain a low profile. With the number of terrorists coming down drastically and the infiltrations too going down, terrorists have been told by the ISI not to risk their lives. The ISI has been finding it hard to send in terrorists and hence do not want the existing ones to end up losing their lives.

For the past couple of months, the terrorists have been carrying out bomb blasts instead of engaging in fedayeen strikes. Officials say that Munna has been in the Valley for over a year now. However it was only recently that concrete intelligence regarding him was picked up as a result of which they were able to hunt and gun him down.