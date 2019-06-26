Let us realise shared vision and goals, Pompeo tells Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade, economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts during his meeting with US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

    Earlier today Pompeo called on modi and conveyed the greetings of President Donald Trump. He also congratulated Modi on his victory in the recent elections.

    Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Modi thanked Pompeo for his warm greetings and requested him to convey his thanks also to President Trump for his good wishes.

    The Prime Minister reiterated the priority that he attaches to relations with the US and outlined his vision for the strategic partnership in the new tenure of the government and beyond, building on strong foundation of trust and shared interest.

    Mike Pompeo meets EAM Jaishankar, set stage for Modi-Trump talks

    Secretary Pompeo expressed the US government's continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realise the shared vision and goals.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
