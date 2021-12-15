- #ContestWin ₹2000 worth Amazon Coupon| Prizes upto ₹1 Lac on offer
Let's end the year with an exciting prize! Enter Binomo Learn and Invest in yourself contest
Binomo, a popular online trading platform for beginners and experts, is coming up with online quiz contests in the next few weeks which will give an opportunity for netizens to not only test their trading knowledge but also to bag Amazon Vouchers.
What is the contest all about?
The 'Learn & Invest in Yourself Contest' will be held between December 15, 2021, to January 12, 2022. A total of 60 people (every week 15 people) may get Amazon Vouchers by participating and giving correct answers in the contests.
How to Participate in the Contest?
Netizens can take part in the contest by following four simple steps. Firstly, they should register on Binomo.com and with the same email ID, they should participate in the quiz contest on Oneindia.com. Every week, 15 winners will be chosen randomly from the pool of entries with correct answers.
Step By Step Guide to Participate in the Contest
- Step 1: Register on Binomo's platform. Only registered users can participate in the contest.
- Step 2: Return back to OneIndia contest page and sign up through google to play the quiz.
- Step 3: Play the quiz, answer correctly and enter the contest amazon voucher worth Rs 1000.
- Step 4: Announcement of winners will happen on Oneindia's contest page and its social platforms. Also on Binomo's Instagram page.
What's the prize?
Every week, 15 users, who give correct answers, will get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1000.
What is Binomo?
Binomo is an online trading platform for individuals who seek to get additional income while learning professional trading abilities. It is an online trading platform that emphasizes trading transparency.
It is a cutting-edge trading platform that caters to both novice and experienced traders. The platform implements the SSL protocol to encrypt and secure all data, ensuring that your payments remain safe at all times. This is one of the most effective and safe online trading platforms for learning and getting additional income.
The International Financial Commission has recognized the online trading platform as true, and safe in India. Verify My Trade has given it a certificate for high-quality trades.
Before beginning to trade on the platform, the client should assess their financial capacity and familiarise themselves with the site's service agreement. Operations with OTC financial instruments are associated with significant risks.". Do your due diligence before investing.