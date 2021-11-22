Let gazette come out, will believe govt on farm laws roll back only then say leaders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: We will believe that the farm laws have been rolled back only when a gazette is issued by the government farmer union leaders said. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said that the Centre would be rolling back the farm laws against which protests have gone on for one year.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, demanded the immediate resignation off Union Minister, Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were killed last month.

Joginder Singh Ugaraha, a farmer leader said that he does not trust the announcement made by the PM. We will believe it when the farm laws are taken back. We will wait for a gazette to be issued, he also said.

Ajay Mishra's family is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. His son is in jail but the Modi government has not asked him to resign as yet, Singh also said.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 15:40 [IST]