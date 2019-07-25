  • search
    Left Wing Extremism: NIA files charges against 8 after huge recovery of arms

    New Delhi, July 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 8 persons in connection with the terror financing of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

    It was alleged by the NIA that the members of the TPC had concealed cash, arms and ammunition with the intention of carrying out terror acts.

    Investigation has established that the arrested accused Shyam Bhokta, the key accused along with others entered into a criminal conspiracy to spread terror among the people in Jharkhand and other areas. They were involved in extorting levy from the contractors engaged in the development projects in order to generate funds for their Terror Group and to sustain their terrorist activities.

    The search led to the seizure of Rs. 5,00,000/- cash, one country made pistol and two live rounds. Huge recovery was made at the Lambitaand Hills, of an ammunition dump including .303 LMG rifles, 9mm pistol, .303 bore rifles with magazine, ammunition of 7.62 SLR, AK-47, 5.56 INSAS, .22 bore, .303 LMG, one big transformer, spare parts, compass, lathe machine and mobile phones. Searches conducted in houses of accused also led to recovery of incriminating documents relating to terror funding of TPC.

    TPC has been declared as a proscribed organisation by the Government of Jharkhand and most of the cadres of TPC are former members of CPI (Maoist).

