Left liberals rejoice BBC's propaganda documentary attacking PM Modi

This comes hours after Centre reportedly blocked the BBC's propaganda piece against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on YouTube and social media sites.

New Delhi, Jan 21: While the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has come under fire for a series to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, left-liberals on Twitter pulled no punches in rejoicing over propoganda piece to frame the prime minister.

Titled India: The Modi Question, the BBC Two series "looks at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's Muslim minority."

Even as eminent personalities, retired judges, bureaucrats, army veterans rejected the BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "delusions of British Imperial resurrection", the left-liberal ecosystem came together to celebrate the delusional and evidently lopsided documentary on PM Modi.

"If the BJP govt truly believes that the BBC Documentary on Narendra Modi is not true, then why block it on YouTube in India? What is the govt afraid of? The Truth fears nothing. It is Lies & Jumlas that require constant cover-ups!," tweeted Dr. Shama Mohamed National Spokesperson-Indian National Congress.

If the BJP govt truly believes that the #BBCDocumentary on @narendramodi is not true, then why block it on YouTube in India? What is the govt afraid of?



The Truth fears nothing. It is Lies & Jumlas that require constant cover-ups! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 21, 2023

Even, The Wire, reported Jack Straw has confirmed that the British high commissioner in India sent a report to the Foreign Office in London which said "Narendra Modi is directly responsible" for the killings in 2002 in Gujarat. Netizens were quick to respond saying, the British officer peddled the lie on WMD's in Iraq killing more than 50,000 Muslims.

Some people in India consider BBC above SC

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at people who targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial BBC series.

He said that for "some people consider the BBC over the Supreme Court of India". Rijiju said that they "lower" the country's dignity and image to any extent to "please their moral masters".

"Some people in India still haven't gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters," the union minister said (roughly translated from Hindi).

He said that there is no hope from these people whose "only aim is to weaken India"

"Anyway, there is no better hope from these tukde tukde gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India," Rijiju tweeted.

BBC uses discredited officers to malign PM Modi's image

The BBC cited testimonies of discredited officers and dubious individuals to project the guilt of Gujarat Riots that were triggered by the burning of Sabarmati Express bogey on PM Modi.

The BBC documentary included testimonies and allegations made by disgraced former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, RB Sreekumar, and Teesta Setalvad-known anti-Modi detractors whose submissions were declared devoid of merit by the Supreme court of India.

The SIT report also revealed that activist Teesta Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of Ahmed Patel with the political objective of "dismissal or destabilisation of the elected government in Gujarat by hook or by crook".

The Controversial Series

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the outage, the documentary removed it from select platforms.

The series examines how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," the BBC states.