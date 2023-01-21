Centre blocks YouTube videos, tweets on BBC's propaganda piece against PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

YouTube videos on "India: The Modi Question" and tweets sharing those links have been removed from the internet.

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Centre has blocked the BBC's propaganda piece against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on YouTube and social media sites, ANI reported citing sources.

The first episode of BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" was blocked as per the directions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Videos on YouTube and over 50 tweets containing links to the YouTube videoes have been asked to delete. Both YouTube and Twitter complied with the government after directions were reportedly issued by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, the report said.

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support over the BBC's controversial documentary series, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

The issue was raised by Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain in the UK Parliament. "The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to," ANI quoted Sunak as saying while responding to Hussain's question on the BBC report.

Lord Rami Ranger, a member of House of Lords of UK Parliament, has also criticised the UK's state broadcaster BBC over the controversial series against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has written a letter to Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, condemning the documentary and slammed the broadcaster for showing a "lack of vision, common sense, and judgement by producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary." According to him, the two-part series insults the two-time democratically elected Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world but also the judiciary and Parliament which investigated the case "rigorously and exonerated him from being involved in the riots in any way."

The Ministry of External Affairs has lashed out at the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 16:45 [IST]