    'Leave immediately': Indian Embassy issues fresh advisory for citizens in Ukraine as war escalates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked all its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by available means. It also said that some Indians have already left Ukraine following its earlier advisory issued on October 19.

    Indian Embassy issues fresh advisory
    The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to contact it for any guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border for exiting the country.

    "In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital said in a statement.

    Germany, EU host conference on rebuilding UkraineGermany, EU host conference on rebuilding Ukraine

    In recent weeks, there has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back. Putin had now said the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. India has been pressing for a resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 23:23 [IST]
