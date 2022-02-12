Leaders to meet today as loyalists of Mamata-Abhishek face-off

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: The face off between the loyalists of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek has escalated. Reports said that West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has asked Abhishek Banerjee and four of her loyalists to meet her at her residence.

The conflict between the followers of the TMC chairperson and Mamata Baenjeree intensified on Friday after loyalists of Abhishek started a social media campaign on the one-man-one-post policy that the party had adopted last year following a massive organisational restructuring.

Many viewed this as a revolt against the CM since Abhishek has been outspoken about this policy since last June. He had stepped down from the post of youth wing president stating that younger people should be given an opportunity.

The campaign, #OneManOnePost, created a flutter on the social media and caused embarrassment to the party because Mamata had last November decided to relax the norm. She also nominated six members of the legislative assembly for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Four of them were also councillors in the outgoing board.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 8:40 [IST]