Law student rape and murder case: Accused found guilty by Ernakulam Sessions court

Accused Amirul Islam, a migrant labourer, has been found guilty by Sessions court Ernakulam in 30-year-old woman rape and murder case.

He was arrested 50 days after the gruesome incident for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old Dalit woman at Perumbavoor in Kerala.

The 23-year-old Islam, hailing from Assam's Nagaon district, was taken into custody from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. He had left Perumbavoor soon after allegedly committing the murder on April 28.

The victim, a law student, hailed from a poor family. She was raped and brutally assaulted using sharp-edged weapons before being murdered at her house on April 28 in 2016.

The LDF government, after assuming power on May 25, had changed the investigation team and entrusted the probe to ADGP Sandhya in its first cabinet meeting itself. Over 100 police personnel had questioned over 1,500 people. Finger prints of over 5000 people were also examined and went through over 20 lakh telephonic conversations before reaching the culprit.

