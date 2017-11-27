Last day of India International Trade Fair 2017

The India International Trade Fair, which witnessed participation of about 7,000 exhibitors from across the globe, will come to an end on Monday. The fair was opened on November 14.

Set up in 1977, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is the nodal trade promotion agency which works under the commerce ministry.

This year, 'Startup India Standup India' was the theme of the fair. The Partner Country is Vietnam and the Focus Country is the Kyrgyz Republic.

The first four days were earmarked for business visitors.

The fair was opened for general public from November 18 with free entry for senior citizens and differently-abled persons on presentation of a valid document.

The rate of tickets is Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children on the working days and Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for children on Saturdays/Sundays and holidays.

Visitors shop for items Visitors shop for items at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo Tickets available online through ITPO website Visitors at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. The public/visitors are advised to cooperate and plan their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from select metro stations and online through ITPO website, so as to avoid any inconvenience, the fairs organiser India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said in a statement. PTI Photo This year the scale of the fair was cut down In fact, owing to the ongoing construction of the centre at Pragati Maidan has forced the CommerceMinistry's Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to cut down the scale of the fair. PTI Photo Crowd management For crowd management, the ITPO took several steps, including increasing the number of days for the general public to 10 from the nine earlier, advance ticket sale and cap on the number of ticket sale per day.

(With PTI inputs)