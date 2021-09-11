With killing of 2 more Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

Lashkar terrorist from Pakistan sentenced to 7 years in jail for plotting attacks in India

New Delhi, Sep 11: A Special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist of Pakistan origin after he was held guilty of planning terror attacks in India.

Mohammad Amir was convicted and sentenced under sections 120B and 121A of the IPC, sections 18 and 20 of UA(P) Act, section 25(1A) of Arms Act, section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, section 14 of Foreigners Act and section 6( 1A) of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act. He was sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment.

Amir along with three other terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had infiltrated into Indian territory from Pakistan along with weapons, ammunition and other war like stores with an intention to carry out terrorist attacks at different locations. The NIA learnt that they had acted upon the directions of their Pakistan based handlers. Amir was arrested on November 24 2017 at Magam, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. His associates were killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:38 [IST]