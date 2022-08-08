Toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 still missing

Another landslide hits near tragedy site at Noney in Manipur| VIDEO

1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu

Pune: Landslide on road leading to Bhimashankar temple; none hurt

Landslide in Himachal: National highway blocked

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Shimla, Aug 08: A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.

#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO

Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:21 [IST]