Landslide in Himachal: National highway blocked

    Shimla, Aug 08: A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.

    Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.

    National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Image courtesy: ANI

    Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
