Landslide in Himachal: National highway blocked
Shimla, Aug 08: A national highway was blocked following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, officials said.
Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement.
#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO
Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.