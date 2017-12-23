Lalu convicted in fodder scam, but RJD blames 'regime'

After RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in fodder scam RJD leader called the verdict a political game to scare opposition party leaders, saying the party will move higher court to get the redressal.

Manoj Jha, RJD leader, said, " I believe in the judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside."

"Kind of evidences we have, we'll get redressal at a higher court. Politically I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail...scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun," Jha said.

Total 16 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, have been found guilty. Six, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, have been acquitted. Quantum of punishment to be pronounced on January 3. CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Lalu Prasad will be lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, reported ANI.

OneIndia News