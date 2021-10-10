YouTube
    Lakhimpur violence: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 10: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was produced before a court here late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur violence.

    After around 12 hours of questioning in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed, a medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office, after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to custody, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told PTI.

    He said an application for police remand of Ashish Mishra was submitted to the judicial magistrate who fixed it for hearing at 11 am on Monday.

    Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya''s visit last Sunday.

    Farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra''s arrest but the minister and his son had denied the allegations.

    Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
