YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakhimpur violence: 4 more arrested, farmers called for questioning

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 19: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested four more persons, including a BJP leader, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

    Among the four arrested was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Sumit Jaiswal, who was present in the vehicle that allegedly mowed down four farmers during a protest against the agricultural laws on October 3.

    Lakhimpur violence: 4 more arrested, farmers called for questioning

    "Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway," the state police said in a statement.

    Eight people, including four farmers, died in the violence on October 3.

    The four farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

    Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

    The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

    Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra, who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

    More LAKHIMPUR News  

    Read more about:

    lakhimpur farmers protest

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X