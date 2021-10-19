Lakhimpur violence: 4 more arrested, farmers called for questioning

Lakhimpur violence case: MoS Ajay Mishra's son denied bail, one more sent to police custody

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 19: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested four more persons, including a BJP leader, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Among the four arrested was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Sumit Jaiswal, who was present in the vehicle that allegedly mowed down four farmers during a protest against the agricultural laws on October 3.

"Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway," the state police said in a statement.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the violence on October 3.

The four farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra, who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 8:34 [IST]