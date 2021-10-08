Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC says it is unsatisfied with action taken by UP govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Supreme Court has said that it is not satisfied with the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue.

The curt said that it is not satisfied by the action taken so far and adjourned the matter. The court will now hear the case next after Dusshera. Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna said that the Bench expected a responsible government and police. The CJI also went on to add that there is no action and just words.

In a Section 302 IPC (murder) case what does the police normally do. They go and arrest. The law must take its course irrespective of who is involved. Look at the SIR which has been constituted. All are local officers. This is what happens when only local people are there. Is there a request by the state to transfer the matter to the CBI, the Bench asked. Appearing for the UP Government, senior counsel Harish Salve said that the court can transfer the case to the CBI after Dusshera vacations if the need be. But let the process continue.

Te CJI said that because of the sensitivity of the issue, we are not making comments. Because the persons involved, CBI is also not an option and we are not saying about about the CBI. But this does not mean they should keep their hands tied. They must take action and the onus is on the state government.

There is no question of continuing the officers who are already in the field. Because of their conduct we don't expect that any good investigation will take place. They shouldn't destroy the evidence that is there. DGP should take all steps to protect the evidence, the CJI also said.

The UP government on its part assured the court that it would take necessary steps by today and tomorrow. The court ordered the DGP of the state to protect evidence and other material in the case.

The case would next be heard on October 20.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 13:35 [IST]