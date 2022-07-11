Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC sets July 13 as date to hear bail plea of minister's son

More will come say Punjab farmers stopped from entering Delhi

Lucknow, July 11: The Allahabad High Court will on Wednesday continue hearing bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people dead.

The victim side on Monday concluded its arguments after which the court fixed July 13 as the date for hearing the state government's arguments.

Justice Krishna Pahal passed the order on the plea moved by Ashish Mishra.

The victim side presented several pieces of evidence in order to establish that Ashish Mishra was present at the site and his involvement in the incident was clear.

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when a car mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars in the convoy.

In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were killed. A journalist was the eighth victim.

That day the farmers were protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native Banbir village.

In April, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to the minister's son by the high court but directed that the HC could re-examine the matter.

Ashish Mishra then filed a fresh bail plea.