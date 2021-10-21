Lakhimpur violence case: MoS Ajay Mishra's son denied bail, one more sent to police custody

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Court grants police three-day custody of 4 accused

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 21: A local court on Thursday sent four - Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bishta, and Shishu Pal - accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the police custody.

They were sentenced to 14 days judicial custody on October 19 and the investigators had filed an application requesting the court to send them for police remand.

Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav said, "The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram heard the prosecution and the defense on the application for police custody remand of the four accused." the PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Also, the investigators have moved a fresh application for three days' police custody remand of Ashish Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, Ankit Das, Latif, and Shekhar Bharti for further interrogation, he said.

The police custody remand (PCR) application will come up for hearing on Friday. The investigating officers have arrested 11 people in connection with the case.

An FIR was lodged at the Tikonia Police Station on October 3 over the episode in which Ashish Mishra was named as accused besides 15 to 20 unnamed people. The next day, a counter-FIR was lodged at the same police station on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who has now been arrested.

An SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case. PTI

