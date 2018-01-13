KYKL rebel leader involved in Manipur ambush that killed 18 jawans arrested

The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Naorem Premkanta Singh, a member of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup that had carried out an ambush in which 18 Army personnel had died in the Chandel district of Manipur on June 4 2015.

Singh, a resident of village Kakching Irum Mapan of Kakching district, was one of the several KYKL militants - who were part of a combined group that included NSCN(K), KCP and KLO members - who had carried out the deadly ambush on a contingent of the 6 Dogra Regiment. A press release issued by the NIA said a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The KYKL cadre who was absconding since the ambush was later declared as a proclaimed offender by the Special NIA Court in Imphal. The court had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant agianst him, a press release issued by the NIA said. The investigating agency had, during investigation announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest, it said.

OneIndia News