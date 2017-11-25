KVS Teacher recruitment for North Eastern Zone: Check exam schedule details

The teacher recruitment driver for North Eastern region for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be held in December 2017.

KVS will conduct the exam on 16-17 December. While recruitment exam for PGTs and PRT will be held in 16 December, it will be held on 17 December for TGTs. 'Admit cards for the exam will be uploaded on KVS website in due course separately, reads the official notification. The recruitment will be for the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B).

KVS has urged 165 candidates who had not uploaded their signature/ photograph in the prescribed format while submitting the application, to upload it urgently. KVS has allowed such candidates time till 27 November 2017 to submit the particulars failing which their admit cards will not be released by the recruitment agency. Official notification is available at the website kvsangathan.nic.in.

