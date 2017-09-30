Kuwaiti Emir commutes death sentence of 15 Indians: Swaraj

Death sentence of 15 Indians in Kuwaiti jails have been commuted to life imprisonment by the Emir of Kuwait, said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj tweeted "The Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced."

Swaraj thanked the Emir of Kuwait for his "kind" gesture.

In a series of tweets, she said "the Emir of Kuwait has been pleased to commute the sentence of 15 Indian nationals from death to life imprisonment".

She also assured Indian mission's assistance to the Indian nationals.

Story first published: Saturday, September 30, 2017, 18:05 [IST]
