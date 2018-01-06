Kupwara avalanche: 7-year-old boy found alive, 4 bodies recovered

A 7-year-old boy has reportedly been found alive under the snow after nine people went missing when an avalanche hit north Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday. Among nine who went missing bodies of four persons have been recovered so far.

Out of the nine people, six were in an SUV, while others were on the road. The incident took place at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area of the district around 4 pm. The missing people were reportedly on their way from Kupwara to Karnah in a Tata Sumo.

A search and rescue operation was launched by teams of police, Army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue.

An official on Friday said that bad weather was hampering search and rescue operation.

Avalanches are becoming frequent in upper reaches of the state with several army outposts too being struck in the past. Last month, three soldiers went missing when an avalanche hit their outpost Gurez - their bodies recovered days later. In a separate incident, two soldiers went down a deep gorge in the Nowgam sector along the LoC. The MeT department has predicted that the cold wave in the state and across most parts of northern India is likely to continue till the end of the week.

