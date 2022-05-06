YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kunal Kamra deletes morphed video of child singing for PM after being called a ‘kachra’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: Comedian Kunal Kamra has deleted a doctored video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany. The boy had originally sung the son, 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat.' However the song was replaced with another song called "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain" -- in the morphed video.

    Kunal Kamra deletes morphed video of child singing for PM after being called a ‘kachra’

    The father of the boy called Kamara as 'kachra' (trash). The father of the boy re-tweeted Kara's tweet and said, ' he is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved mother land.

    "Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra whatever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes," the father of the boy, Ganesh Pol said.

    The comedian, 33, added the caption: "Now who did this" to his post. The "Mehngai" video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

    "The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also," Karma said.

    Comments

    More COMEDIAN News  

    Read more about:

    comedian

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X