Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj created as world’s largest temporary city

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Prayagraj, Jan 9: Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj that is hosting Kumbh Mela 2019 will have the largest temporary city of the world, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The UP government is expecting commoners from over six lakh villages in India to visit the site of holy pilgrimage. Arrangements have also been made for devotees to pray at 'Akshay Vat' and 'Sarasvati Koop' for the first time in 450 years.

The temporary city will have 250 km long roads and 22 pontoon bridges. The Kumbh Mela area, for the first time, will be brightened up with over 40,000 LED lights.

To boost security, the Kumbh Mela area has been brought under the surveillance of Integrated Control and Command Centre and CCTV cameras.

At this year's Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government expects 6 lakh villagers from across India and over 5,000 NRIs.

The Indian Railways will run 800 special trains to Prayagraj. Air India has also announced new flights to the Kumbh Mela.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela is all set to begin on January 14 at the Triveni Sangam. It will end on March 30, 2019. The UP government has spent Rs 2,800 crore for Kumbh Mela 2019 and other developmental work related to it so far.