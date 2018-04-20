KUHS pharmacy results declared, steps to check

The KUHS pharmacy results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) released the results of third-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination held January 2018 along with the results of second-year Pharm D supplementary examination held in January 2018. The results are available on kuhs.ac.in.
How to check KUHS Pharmacy Result:
- Go to kuhs.ac.in.
- Click on the examinations tab from home page
- Click on the exams results link from next page
- Click on the Pharmacy link
- Click on the results link you are checking
- View results
- Take a printout
