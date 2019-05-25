Kudos! Not a single MLA with criminal background in Sikkim assembly

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: There is not a single candidate with a criminal background in the newly elected Sikkim assembly.

None of the winners have any declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 15 MLAs from SDF and 11(65%) MLAs from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average of assets per MLA in the Sikkim 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 8.63 crores. In 2014, the average assetsof 32 MLAs analyzed was Rs 5.08 crores.

MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 20 (63%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 9(28%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Out of 32 MLAs analysed, 3 (9%) MLAs are women.

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2019 is 9.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 was Rs 14.90 crores

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 is Rs 16.02 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.12 crores i.e. by 8%.