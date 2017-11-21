KTET 2017 official notification out, check details here

The KTET 2017 official notification is out. You can check all the details here. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in December 2017.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released official notification for the exam. Online registration for KTET 2017 scheduled for 28 and 30 December will be open till 3 December 2017. The other official website ktet.kerala.gov.in is under progress; candidates can refer it later on. The result for KTET 2017 held in August was declared in September. Official notification for Kerala TET was released in July and the exam was held on 12 August and 19 August. Admit cards were released on 1 August.

KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).

'A person who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET, the official notification also states.

