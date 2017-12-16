KTET 2017 admit card released, check now

The KTET 2017 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Official notification for Kerala TET was released in July and the exam was held on 12 August and 19 August. Admit cards were released on 1 August. Usually, the KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level). The admit card is available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

OneIndia News