Kolkata: SIT formed to probe fake vaccination drive in city

    Kolkata, Jun 25: The Kolkata Police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fake vaccination drive conducted in the city by a man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer.

    Debanjan Deb (28) was arrested earlier in the week after his drive was busted by the police. "We have formed an SIT with officers of the detective department to probe into the matter.

    "The accused seems to have cheated many people stating that he is in-charge of several development projects," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

    Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken her COVID-19 shot at one of the camps set up by Deb, was the first one to raise the alarm as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they have taken the jab.

