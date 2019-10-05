Kolkata metro railway records 9.28 lakh commuters count on Mahapanchami

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 05: The Kolkata Metro railway records highest ever passenger count of 9.28 lakh on Durga puja Mahapanchami, on Thursday.

The minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday, "Kolkata Metro Creates History: Metro railway records highest ever passenger count of 9.28 lakh commuters on Mahapanchami in Kolkata. The quality of services has enabled the passengers to opt for metro for visiting different pandals during Durga Puja in the city."

The quality of services has enabled the passengers to opt for metro for visiting different pandals during Durga Puja in the city.

Earlier, the Kolkata Metro officials said, adequate security arrangements have been made to provide safety and security to metro commuters during the Durga Puja days.

Security has been beefed up in all the metro stations across the city. The Metro Railway also started running additional services from Wednesday (Chaturthi) counting on the heavy rush.

In 2018 on Sashti, Kolkata metro had recorded 9.1 lakh passenger count and this year which has rose to 9.28 lakh on Panchami.