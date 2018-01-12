The 4 Supreme Court judges who took on the CJI at a historic press conference

Justice Chelameswar

He is a judge on the Supreme Court of India. He was formerly the Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala and Guwahati High Court.

According to Op-Ed in The Economic Times: Chelameswar, once a government pleader, was appointed an additional judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1997. He has been chief justice of both the Guwahati and Kerala high courts where he is perceived as having done exemplary work on the green benches there.

He was made a Supreme Court judge in 2011 after an unexplained delay. This denied him the chance to be chief justice of India. He has delivered several landmark judgements while in the top court.